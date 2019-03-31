Jamie Dornan And Wife Announce The Birth Of Their Third Daughter

The actor's wife Amelia Warner made the announcment on Instagram.

Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner have welcomed a baby girl into their family, reports E! News. This will be their third child, joining daughters Dulcie Dornan, 5, and Elva Dornan, 3.

Warner made the announcement via Instagram with a photo displaying three pairs of children’s shoes.

“So proud of these three glorious girls, it’s an honor being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday,” she wrote. March 31 is Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

Last year, during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dornan discussed his desire to expand his family after the reveal of Warner’s recent pregnancy.

“Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this,” he said. “But then alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. I may just—if my wife’s willing—do it until we can’t do it anymore.”

“It’s all up to her. I just do the fun bit,” he joked.

Kimmel, a father of four, added, “I wouldn’t think of you as a guy who would just be knocking out kids like that.”

According to E! News, the television host warned of the extreme work that goes into raising a quickly expanding brood of kids, calling one child “reasonable.” He continued that with two kids that one could entertain the other, but having three children was as difficult as having ten.

“That’s what I feel like!” Dornan said.

The actor also discussed his plans to take off more time to help Warner after the birth of the third baby, citing more control over his schedule after finishing the Fifty Shades’ movies.

He noted that after the first child was born in Canada, he had to start filming three days after the birth. Dornan flew to Canada ten days after the birth of his second child in London to film the sequel Fifty Shades Darker.

Dornan revealed that despite the frenzied schedule, he never missed a birth. However, he told Kimmel that he planned to take off a few months this time around for the birth of the third child.

Dornan spoke to The Sunday Times last year about his thoughts on fatherhood.

“Being a dad is the best,” he said. “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”