Kendall Jenner Finally Breaks Silence On Her Role In The Fyre Festival Fiasco

Over the course of the last few years, Hollywood has seen a number of scandals, including that of the Fyre Festival and the recent Varsity Blues scandal.

The Fyre Festival happened back in May of 2017 and as many know, the Fest was advertised as a “luxury music festival” that was to be held in the Bahamas. It was organized by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule and they used a ton of models like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin to promote the highly-anticipated event. As everyone now knows, it turned out to be a disaster with barely any food, no musical talent, and nowhere to sleep.

Since the event went south, both Netflix and Hulu have made documentaries on the disaster and the organizers and models who promoted the show have come under a lot of fire. While The Business Insider shares that Billy McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in the disaster, the models are facing no legal repercussions but many of them have since apologized.

Kendall Jenner has remained pretty tight-lipped on the her role in things but in a recent interview with The New York Times, the supermodel finally broke her silence, saying that she wasn’t a part of the music event and didn’t really know much about it when she signed on to promote it.

“You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it’s a risk,” she told the publication. “I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will.”

“You never really know what’s going to happen.”

This week, Jenner’s name has been in the news a lot, especially after her stalker was arrested. As The Inquisitr shared, 38-year-old Canadian native John Ford was convicted on charges of misdemeanor trespassing after he was captured by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency at a parking lot in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is currently awaiting disposition of his immigration case but the arrest was a huge relief to Jenner, especially since he broke into Jenner’s home two times in the past few years.

Following his arrest, the Kardashian-Jenner family released a statement on his arrest, saying that they are “extremely appreciative of the hard work” that the LAPD and ICE did to capture Ford.