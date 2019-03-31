‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Jack Fights For His Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings a new beginning for Sharon and Rey and a fresh start for Lily and Cane. Plus, Ashley and Jack engage in a battle for Jabot.

After months of false starts — along with an estranged wife’s return and an arrest — Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) finally get the chance to go out on a date. They enjoy the beginning of their romantic relationship against all the odds. The date goes very well, according to The Inquisitr. In fact, these two end up sealing the deal despite the fact that Rey is still entangled with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) since they surely haven’t had time to divorce officially just yet. Rey decides to keep Mia’s pregnancy from Sharon in an effort not to ruin the evening, but that could end up blowing up in his face if Mia tells Sharon first.

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) is ready for a fresh start from prison. However, Cane (Daniel Goddard) doesn’t want to start over if Lily isn’t by his side. He already tore up one set of divorce papers, and now he’s visiting Lily in prison even though she did not want to see him. Cane fights for his marriage to Lily, but she’s become a different person during her time behind bars. She may not be willing to try again with Cane. He hugs their children as things progress. Lily still has a few months left in prison, and Cane may never end up getting his wife back. There’s no telling who he might end up becoming without Lily by his side. Plus, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) may have a tough time adjusting to even more change with their parents.

Finally, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) feels she has all her bases covered. She lets a shocked Abby (Melissa Ordway) know that she plans to take over Jabot. Jack isn’t ready to go down without a fight, though. He ends up ousting Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) as CEO of Jabot, and at long last, Jack sets back down in his chair, sitting behind his desk as head of the family company. With Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) support, Jack vows to fight for his life.

Jack and Ashley toast to their impending battle for John Abbott’s legacy. Jack presents something unexpected that causes Ashley to realize she may not have things quite as wrapped up as she initially thought.