Lingerie Model, Sofia Jamora Spills Out Of ‘Strawberry Saturday’ Bikini In Hot Pink Instagram Snap

“Think pink” seems to be the theme on lingerie model, Sofia Jamora’s Instagram. On March 30, 2019, the California-born bombshell updated her 2.5 million followers with a strawberry-centric (and very revealing) snap.

Posing under a pastel-pink gazebo, Jamora is looking right down the lens of the camera, although viewers’ eyes are likely on this model’s signature curves. A super-revealing, hot-pink bikini just about covers Sofia’s modesty, although given the rest of her Instagram feed, modesty doesn’t appear to rank highly on Sofia’s agenda.

“You neon goddess.”

Fan comments tend to be short when it comes to Sofia’s Instagram. The reason is likely the eye-popping nature of her skimpy bikini pics, rear-flaunting snaps, and an apparent penchant for spilling out of her clothes.

Despite a social media feed that appears very similar to other Instagram “it” girls, it remains noteworthy to mention that Sofia rubs shoulders with some pretty major stars. She has featured in former One Direction member Zayn Malik’s music video. In an interview with The Daily Star, Sofia opened up on handling fame.

“It’s still very weird to wake up to more followers day by day but hopefully if I gain enough I could start promoting more charities and causes that are in need of attention as well as promoting my favorite brands.”

For her March 30 post though, there’s no apparent promotion. The caption points towards the weekend, and the “strawberry” theme serves its purpose in reeling in the male viewers.

Wearing next to nothing seems second-nature to this model. As per her interview with The Daily Star, Sofia’s career itself rests on being spotted by Frankies Bikinis swimwear line. With Instagram posts that show lingerie as well as swimwear though, this beauty appears as loved by underwear brands as swimwear ones.

With long, wavy hair and a piercing gaze, this model comes blessed from above. Her thong underwear snaps are testimony to her job title, although lingerie models these days seem to spend less time at photo shoots and more time on Instagram.

Instagram responses to Sofia’s March 30 post don’t just come from men, though. One fan with a female-looking profile picture professes her “love” for Sofia, alongside an apparent envy for how Sofia looks “with no makeup.”

With a similarly “non-glam” approach, a 2018 snap also offers Sofia at her most natural. Beachy settings, bikinis, and an apparent love of strawberries sum this model up, and she’s doing very well as a result. Sofia has yet to reach a following seen by the likes of fellow models Sara Underwood or Lindsey Pelas, but she’s getting there.