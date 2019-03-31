Rafael Reyna, 47-Year-Old Father Of Four, On Life Support After Brutal Attack In Dodger Stadium Parking Lot

Rafael Reyna was knocked unconscious during a beating in the Dodger Stadium parking lot on Friday night, and now family members of the 47-year-old father of four said he is on life support.

As KABC reported, the incident happened during Friday night’s game when Reyna was walking through the parking lot and got into an argument with two men. A witness said one of the men punched Reyna, who fell to the ground and may have struck his head on the pavement.

Reyna suffered a skull fracture and is on life support.

His wife, Christel Reyna, said she was on her cell phone with her husband as they were leaving the stadium and heard a woman and man start to argue with her husband. The argument quickly escalated and Rafael Reyna was punched, she said.

“He was hit and his head hit the ground and caused a skull fracture, and now his brain is swelling. He’s bleeding on the brain,” Reyna said.

Christel Reyna said that family has gathered at LAC+USC Medical Center, where Rafael Reyna is on life support. Their 22-year-old son has been by his father’s side, but Christel said they have not yet told their younger children, who range in age from 11 to 15.

An assault outside @Dodgers stadium last night. Now Rafael Reyna, 45, is on life support after he suffered a fractured skull. @LAPDHQ and Dodgers security need help finding the assault suspect. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/nHpc500nDF — Rick Montanez (@RickNBCLA) March 31, 2019

This is the latest in a string of violent incidents outside Dodger Stadium. During the 2018 World Series, a Red Sox fan was stabbed five times outside Dodger Stadium after getting into an argument with Dodgers fans. As Yahoo Sports reported, 36-year-old John Davis was in stable condition after the attack. His phone and wallet were also stolen after the attack.

The most infamous incident took place in 2011, when a San Francisco Giants fan named Bryan Stow was attacked and beaten at Dodger Stadium, leaving him with severe brain damage. The attack on Stow led to calls on the Los Angeles Dodgers organization to provide better security at events, and led to the organization making sweeping changes to its security policies. The LAPD also launched an investigation into the attack on Stow that ultimately led to the arrest of two men who ultimately pleaded guilty and were sent to prison for eight years.

Dodger Stadium security and the LAPD are now trying to identify the suspect in the attack on Rafael Reyna and said the suspect drove off in a white SUV, possible a Toyota 4Runner. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the LAPD.