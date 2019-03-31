American Model Emily DiDonato Flaunts Insane Model Physique In A Very Tight Ensemble

American model Emily DiDonato is quite famous on social media for her beautiful pictures and to make sure that her fans remain up to date with her modeling activities, she posts several snaps every week.

Sunday morning was no exception, as the model took to her Instagram and treated her 1.5 million fans and followers to a new pic wherein she was featured wearing a tighter-than-skin white bodysuit, which she teamed with a pair of jeans.

Emily’s risqué ensemble not only allowed her to show off her flawless body but the see-through material of the top also provided a glimpse of her bra, which made the picture sexier.

In terms of her aesthetics, the Sports Illustrated model let her brunette tresses down, wore a full face of makeup comprised of a coral-shade lipstick, some pink blusher, and mascara, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings to keep it simple, yet sexy.

Emily held her black shades in her hands and finished off her look with a pair of white high-heeled booties. The picture was captured in New York, per the geotag, and she could be seen leaning against a green pillar while standing on a sidewalk. Emily looked straight into the camera while she slid one of her hands in the pocket of her jeans to pose for the snap.

Within an hour of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap garnered more than 13,000 likes and close to 120 comments wherein fans and followers showered her with complimentary comments.

Admiring the model’s amazing and well-maintained figure, one fan wrote that Emily has the flawless body, while another one called her “exquisite, magnificent and beautiful.” Another fan – who seemed to be obsessed with the model – said that he broke up with his girlfriend as soon as he saw the picture.

The remaining fans expressed their admiration for the model by writing words and phrases like “what a body,” “you are a babe,” “extremely hot and sexy,” and “you are a bomb!”

According to an article by Fashion Week Daily, the New York native opened up about her diet and said that she is technically a nutritionist but people call her a health coach.