Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife, Debbie Rowe, Steps Out To Support Paris, Talks MJ’s Influence On Daughter

Michael Jackson’s former wife, Debbie Rowe, was spotted in Hollywood on Saturday as she stepped out to support her daughter, Paris Jackson, who was playing a gig with her band, The Soundflowers, at a nearby club.

According to The Blast, a cameraman stopped Rowe and asked her a few questions about her outing. Debbie said that she was “very proud” of her daughter’s music talents, and that she believes it will mean a lot to Paris to have her mother in attendance.

The paparazzi also asked about Paris’ musical tastes, to which Debbie claimed her daughter “loves everybody” from The Beatles to her father. When asked if Michael Jackson’s music was an inspiration for her, Rowe replied, “Probably. Yes.”

Following the brief conversation, the cameraman said farewell to Debbie, who walked off to enjoy her daughter’s show. However, he didn’t ask Rowe about any of the recent drama that has been happening with the Jackson family, or with her own children.

As many fans know, the documentary Leaving Neverland has caused a ton of backlash towards Michael, his kids and family, and fans.

In the film, two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, tell their stories, claiming that they suffered horrific sexual abuse at the hands of the King of Pop from the time they were small boys until their early teenage years.

Although the Jackson family has denied the allegations, pointing out that both Wade and James had defended Michael Jackson in the past, the fallout has been severe.

MJ’s music is being banned from some radio stations, his song streaming and sales have declined, items have been removed from museums, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Paris Jackson has even allegedly attempted suicide in the wake of the documentary. However, Debbie Rowe wasn’t asked about any of that.

TMZ reported earlier this month that Paris had been rushed to the hospital after she slit her wrists inside her Hollywood home. Her family and camp allegedly tried to get her into rehab following the incident, but she reportedly refused, and has denied the reports that she tried to harm herself, calling them lies.

As far as defending Michael Jackson against the claims in Leaving Neverland, Paris hasn’t said much, expect that it’s not her job to prove her father’s innocence.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. Taj is doing a perfect job on his own and I support him, but that’s not my role. I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me,” Paris Jackson tweeted in response to a fan earlier this month.