Beyoncé Shines In A Balmain Gown To Accept Her NAACP Award For Entertainer Of The Year

Beyoncé has been pulling out all of the stops as she accepts her recent awards.

The “Drunk In Love” songstress turned heads this past week with her stunning fashion pieces. The multi-talented star wore an Alexander Wang dress and mismatched bow heels to accept her and husband Jay-Z’s award for the GLAAD Media Awards on Friday, March 29, per Popsugar. She then decided to shine even more on Saturday for the NAACP Image Awards. The multi-talented star donned a Balmain gown with a long split as part of the fashion house’s Spring-Summer 2019 collection. She shared the look on her Instagram page with her 126 million followers on Sunday.

“For the love of God Beyoncé I’m trying to sleep,” said one follower.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCHH,” another chimed.

The NAACP Image Awards aired on Saturday and was hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson. Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z were honored at the event, with the “Flawless” singer taking home Entertainer of the Year and Jay-Z winning the President’s Award. According to Entertainment Tonight, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper was presented the award from NAACP President Derrick Johnson. The hip-hop mogul thanked Beyoncé, his mother Gloria Carter and grandmother Hattie White.He shared an anecdote about his grandmother, 93, and how she raised seven children in a small Brooklyn walk-up. Jay-Z joins previous recipients Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’ Brien, Condoleeza Rice, Muhammad Ali, and Colin Powell for the special achievement. The award highlights those who have reached a special achievement or distinguished public service.

Beyoncé also took the stage that night and thanked NAACP and her fellow nominees. The star was nominated alongside If Beale Street Could Talk actress Regina King, NBA superstar LeBron James, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and actor Chadwick Boseman, per Variety.

“Regina King, I love you so much, you’ve taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft,” she said. “Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to see themselves as kings,” Beyoncé said. “LeBron James has taught us that strength of all forms and leading by example and providing education for our kids. [sic] Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history, and proves that we do have power at the box office.”

Other big wins from the night included Black Panther. The 2018 action film took home an award for Best Film and breakthrough performance (Letitia Wright.) The award show took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.