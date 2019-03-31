Tristan Thompson Gets Booed In L.A. Following Khloe Kardashian Split

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian split over a month ago, but the NBA star is still dealing with the consequences of their break up on the basketball court.

According to TMZ Sports, Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers were in Los Angeles on Saturday to take on the Clippers for an afternoon game. The Cavs got smacked by the Clippers during the game, where Tristan seemingly let the crowd get into his head.

In one video shot by a fan at the game, Thompson is seen going to the foul line to shoot two free throws when the crowd erupts in a thunderous boo. They also begin to chant Khloe Kardashian’s name, which may have worked, because Tristan missed both of his shots.

The boos come from fans in Los Angeles, which is Khloe’s town. Thompson and Kardashian split in February following yet another cheating scandal from the basketball player.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe last April when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True.

Photos and video of Thompson with another woman surfaced online just hours before Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl. However, Khloe stuck it out and stayed in the relationship hoping to keep her family together.

Nearly a year later, Thompson allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party. Kardashian immediately called off the relationship and sent her baby daddy packing. Woods was also disowned by the Kardashian-Jenner family following the scandal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thompson has allegedly been trying to win Kardashian back after the split. Sources tell Radar Online that he’s been sending her gifts and apologizing for his behavior, and her family is furious.

“Khloe is telling her family that Tristan wants her back and he won’t stop sending her gifts. Tristan is telling her that he is still madly in love with her and that he is really sorry for what he did. Khloe is considering accepting his apology and she’s convinced herself that he is capable of changing his cheating ways,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Her family thinks that she is completely delusional and needs some serious help. She is so hung up on Tristan that he is literally all she talks about. It is just gross,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s split on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!