Devon Windsor Stuns In A Revealing Red Dress On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor recently took to her Instagram account and brightened up her fans’ Sunday by posting a glamorous new picture – one wherein she was featured donning an amazing dress.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen wearing a revealing red silk dress, which not only accentuated the model’s enviable physique, but also allowed her to provide a glimpse of her cleavage through its off-the-shoulder neckline.

In terms of her aesthetics, the 25-year-old model opted for a full face of makeup to go with her dress and applied a dark red lipstick to pull off a very sexy look. She also filled her eyes with lots of eyeliner and mascara and let her blonde hair down to keep it glamorous.

In the accessories department, she opted for a delicate bracelet and gold hoop earrings and she finished off her look with a black tassel handbag. Devon could be seen sitting atop a marble counter in a cross-legged position and looking straight into the camera to pose for the pic.

Within a few minutes of having been posted, the picture in question racked up more than 3,000 likes and several comments, wherein fans and followers praised the model for her excellent choice of clothing as well as her amazing sense of style.

In the caption, Devon informed her fans that she had dressed up for a date night and added that many people had requested to know where the dress is from. Therefore, to satisfy her fans’ curiosity, Devon posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she provided a full-length view of the dress while standing next to her fiancé, Johnny Dex, to click a mirror selfie. She also informed her fans that the dress was from the brand Alexis.

In the Stories, she could also be seen enjoying a sunny day with her fiancé next to a swimming pool and she posted videos wherein she could be seen preparing some “healthy pancakes.”

Prior to posting the picture, Devon treated her 1.6 million fans to a sultry snap showing the stunner in a stylish swimsuit which not only accentuated her body but also allowed her to put her well-toned thighs on full display.

In an interview with The Fashion Spot, the model was asked about that “one thing” that most people do not realize about the fashion industry. In response she said that it’s not easy or low-stress to work in the industry.