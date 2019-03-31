Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Insane Abs In Sexy New Bikini Photo

Jennifer Lopez is proof that putting in some hard work at the gym does work. The actress shared a new photo of herself sporting a skimpy bikini over the weekend, and her fans and friends went wild.

On Sunday morning, JLo took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a teeny tiny pink bikini. Lopez’s extremely toned abs were on full display, as well as her ample cleavage and lean legs.

Jennifer rocks a dangling belly button ring, some large hoop earrings, a necklace, multiple rings, and a pair of oversize sunglasses in the photo, as she reveals she’s dressed as the character, Ramona, for her brand new movie, Hustlers.

JLo has her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls that fall over her shoulder. She also rocks a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshot, which includes a bronzed glow, pink blush, and bright pink lips to match her bikini.

In the comment section, Jen got a lot of attention from her followers, including her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, who commented with a series of emojis such as the explosion, heart, and fire emojis. Lopez’s friend, Lenny Kravitz, also commented, saying, “Boom! There it is.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez was also photographed wearing the ensemble on set as she filmed Hustlers. However, she added a fur coat over top of the bikini for the movie.

Meanwhile, in addition to filming a new movie, Lopez is also planning a wedding to her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, who popped the question earlier this month while the pair vacationed in the Bahamas.

The Inquisitr reports that JLo wants to have a huge, lavish, star-studded wedding this time around, which will mark the fourth marriage for her, and the second for A-Rod.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” an insider told Life & Style.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as the Bahamas, the Hamptons, Hawaii, or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez and her toned bikini body by following her on Instagram.