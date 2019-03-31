Hasbro Reveals ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Action Figures Confirming Several Fan Theories

Two figurines are of deceased MCU characters.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

There have been several leaks regarding toys for Avengers: Endgame, which has revealed some spoilers for the upcoming film. A leak of LEGO products showcases a particular set titled “Avengers Compound Battle,” which contains the Avengers facility as well as Thanos, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Nebula, Hulk and Ronin figurines.

Hasbro (via Marvel) has just released their toys for the film, which are not a leak at all, and contain what is known as the Legend Series. The new figurines, which will soon be available for purchase at Wal-Mart, mostly contain characters who were still alive at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Some of the figurine packs contain two characters, while others only come with one.

Thor and Rocket are available for purchase together, which also comes with Stormbreaker and a gun for everyone’s favorite hairy Guardian. The duo does not have their own separate packaging at this time.

Captain America is being sold individually, or alongside Captain Marvel. Steve Rogers is accompanied by his shield in both sets, but its visual design was already teased in the second trailer for Endgame, where he’s seen strapping it to his arm. Captain Marvel’s doll features an oddly-shaped red ball, which is suspected to be a proton blast. Another Captain Marvel figurine has a new weapon for the heroine. which appears to be some sort of projectile-based weapon.

I had the pleasure of meeting up w/ Hasbro earlier this month to check out the first wave of #AvengersEndgame toys. Here's some of the stuff you'll finally be able to buy starting today (along w/ a fun lead image I made) https://t.co/XlTGARWhNk pic.twitter.com/14iXU0aZEg — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 31, 2019

Hulk is seen in the new red and white Avengers suits and doesn’t seem to be his normal massive size. This could confirm the Professor Hulk theory, but the box simply has him labeled as “Hulk.” Tony Stark is sold separately and is sporting the aforementioned two-colored uniforms, but has a classic Iron Man head.

There is no figurine for Hawkeye, confirming that Clint Barton will definitely take on the persona of Ronin, seeing as how there’s already a figure for this particular character. Ronin is donning a black and gold cloak — which covers his head — along with two katanas. There is also a detachable hand that contains throwing stars, which kids and collectors can use to switch out, depending on their preference.

A series of Hasbro figures featuring the Avengers' white suits could be at your Walmart this weekend.https://t.co/7LWzlyfHhu — CNET News (@CNETNews) March 30, 2019

Many of the boxes contain a body part of Thanos, with the phrase “BuildAFigure Thanos” at the top of the packaging. If fans collect all of the toys, they can put together their own Thanos figurine. Ronin’s box contains Thanos’s arm, which is still sporting the fully finished Infinity Gauntlet.

Interestingly enough, Ebony Maw has his own figurine, which is paired with one of Thanos’s legs. Fans will remember Ebony Maw met his demise in Infinity War when he was ejected from his ship by Spider-Man, Iron Man and Doctor Strange. This hints that time travel will play a huge part in Endgame.

Earth's mightiest take center stage in this preview of @Hasbro's just announced line for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame: https://t.co/xwtCy8vUih — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 31, 2019

There is also a Hercules character in the Legend Series line, which features Thanos’s head. Hercules is rumored to lead The Eternals in an upcoming Marvel film, but not much is known about that character at this time.

Hasbro also released a mask for Black Panther, as well as a wearable arm that shoots projectiles out of its fingertips. Other than Ebony Maw, this is the only other deceased character from Endgame that makes an appearance in the toy line.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.