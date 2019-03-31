Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Jameela Jamil’s Weight Loss Ad Slamming, Talks ‘Negative Energy’

You aren't a Kardashian without an opinion.

Ten days after being slammed by The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, Khloe Kardashian is taking a stand – promote those “stomach-flattening” shakes, she will (and she’ll defend herself while she’s at it.)

On March 21, 2019, Bravo TV covered Jamil’s backlash towards the newly-single Kardashian. It followed a paid partnership post from Khloe promoting Flat Tummy Co’s meal replacement shakes. Jamil went all-out.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy […] then I guess I have to.”

Khloe has 90.4 million Instagram followers.

On March 31, 2019, Cosmopolitan reported Khloe clapping back after the scandal briefly saw her disable Instagram comments. As per her interview with The New York Times, Khloe claims not to “live in that negative energy space.” The newspaper was directly probing Khloe regarding the recent scandal.

While Jamil has inferred a doping element to Khloe’s diet promotions, the Good American founder maintains that she has never had chef-prepared meals. She appears to then buttress her argument by outlining the rigorous nature of her Snapchat workouts.

“Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move…”

There’s a sturdy element to Khloe’s reasoning. Joining her sisters in sharing early morning workouts via her Instagram stories, Khloe is a fitness fiend. Then again, this Kardashian forms the backbone of a cash-centric money machine that feeds off fame (and makes a killing as a result.)

The above-mentioned report from Cosmopolitan doesn’t just include Khloe, though. Also weighing in is Kim Kardashian.

As a promoter herself, Kim’s take is that the family is “going to get backlash for almost everything.” She makes a fair point. Between Kendall Jenner promoting ProActiv and Kylie Jenner’s Teami Blends posts, there isn’t an arena this family doesn’t have covered. Backlash is a daily deal for them, as their social media comments reflect. Following Khloe’s Flat Tummy Co post, one Instagram comment simply suggested that a photo editor should be “fired.”

For Kim, plugging products amid “backlash” is “worth it” as long as the individual themselves “likes” or “believes” in the product. Of course, the obligatory financial benefits are then mentioned.

Following a somewhat vague defense, Khloe meanwhile concludes that nine out of ten people are “really excited about the family” and “who we are.” Admittedly, this appears to have little to do with Flat Tummy Co or Jamil’s comments, but this family are pros. If you don’t want to address a subject, be vague.