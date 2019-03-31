Leah Remini Hosts Lavish Bridal Shower For ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke

The 'Scientology and the Aftermath' star will be the matron of honor when the 'DWTS' alum marries actor Matthew Lawrence later this year.

Cheryl Burke is dancing one step closer to her big day. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, who got engaged to longtime love Matthew Lawrence on her 34th birthday last May, was celebrated at a bridal shower thrown in her honor at the home of bestie Leah Remini, Us Weekly reports.

In a sweet Instagram post, Burke thanked the Scientology and the Aftermath star for opening up her home to her family and friends. The two-time DWTS mirrorball champ also noted that in addition to being her matron of honor, Remini went out of her way to make everything “perfect” for her. Cheryl—who also posted photos to her Instagram Story that showed a rainbow layer cake covered in sprinkles and guests posing after a wedding dress game that appeared to involve toilet paper—added that she would never forget her special bridal shower day.

Remini, who starred opposite Kevin James on The King of Queens for nine seasons, also shared a photo of the beautiful bride-to-be standing in front of a balloon arch and sign that featured Cheryl and Matt’s names and the word “Love.” Remini wrote that she is “honored” to be a part of Cheryl Burke’s wedding day.

Last September, Cheryl Burke posted to social media to announce that Remini, who competed on DWTS in 2013, would be her maid of honor. Cheryl also first met her fiancé through the ABC celebrity ballroom competition after Matthew’s brother, Joey Lawrence, competed on the show in 2006. The two dated for a year after first meeting, then rekindled their romance a decade later after Cheryl’s sister sent Matthew a text message from the pro dancer’s phone.

Last year, Leah Remini and fellow Dancing With the Stars alum Kym Johnson Herjavec teamed up to throw Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence an engagement party. With the wedding just around the corner, Leah Remini seems to be taking her matron of honor duties very seriously as she throws her good friend a lavish bridal shower as well.

In addition to Leah Remini and Kym Herjavec, Cheryl Burke’s wedding party is expected to include her sisters, Mandy and Nicole Wolf and “bridesmen” Tony Pututau, Jerry Slaughter, and CJ Bair. It is unclear who Matthew Lawrence’s best man will be, but Cheryl Burke recently posted to Instagram to express gratitude for her future brothers-in-law, Joey and Andrew Lawrence.

As for the exact date and location of the wedding, details are still top secret. Cheryl Burke previously told E!’s Daily Pop that she and Matthew Lawrence wanted to have a destination wedding, but her family members protested, calling the idea “selfish.”