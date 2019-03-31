‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Parties Together In Vegas After Tumultuous Reunion

It looks like maybe the reunion wasn't so bad afterall.

Lisa Vanderpump has officially opened her newest lounge, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, in Caesars Palace Las Vegas and the entire crew from Vanderpump Rules was there to party. The epic opening went down Saturday night and the entire cast of the hit reality series was there to enjoy in the festivities.

It seemed somewhat strange, however, that everyone seemed to be getting along at the grand opening since the Season 7 reunion has been confirmed by the cast to be one of the worst ever. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jax Taylor, as well as Scheana Marie and Kristen Doute, confirmed on their social media accounts that the reunion was all out war and the multiple brawls that ensued were a complete shock after a mellow season.

The Vanderpump Rules stars seemed to be getting along just fine though and all hung out together in their hotel rooms at the big event. Kristen, Scheana, Jax, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix all posted to their Instagram stories last night as they attended the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden opening and were all seen together at one point.

James Kennedy was also present at the lounge opening, but he did not appear to be a part of the hotel hangout which included the rest of the cast. This comes as no surprise since James has been on the outs with most of the cast for several seasons now. Many of the brawls on the Season 7 reunion are suspected to involve James, but nothing can be confirmed at this time.

Tom Sandoval retreated later in the night to another local Vegas hotel bar and filmed a very talented bartender making multi-colored drinks when James popped into frame. The two were clearly hanging out together, meaning they have maintained their friendship despite the input of the rest of the cast.

James shared a photo alongside his buddy, and Lisa Vanderpump’s son, Max on his own Instagram last night sporting a blue suit in front of the lounge’s bar. James had a drink in hand, as he also did later in the night while hanging out with Tom Sandoval. James’s drinking has been a storyline for the reality star throughout his tenure on Vanderpump Rules and something Lisa has often scolded him about. It should be noted, however, that it’s impossible to know if these are beverages are alcoholic or not.

The grand opening of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is expected to play out on screens somewhere in the future since the cast was poking fun at Tom Schwartz for not having his mic on properly in one of the Instagram stories. If the cast is sporting microphones, that means cameras must have been close by.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.