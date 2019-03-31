DC McAllister, From ‘You Were At My Wedding, Denise’ Meme, Is Fired By That Wedding’s Groom

Earlier this month, The View co-host Meghan McCain brought the phrase “you were at my wedding, Denise” into the lexicon, when she tweeted that phrase at a conservative female journalist named Denise “DC” McAllister. McAllister, per Esquire‘s explanation, had written a post criticizing The View, describing it as “a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation,” which was illustrated with a picture of Meghan McCain.

The TV host responded with the now-familiar phrase, which has since become part of numerous memes.

Now, Denise — the one from the meme — has been fired from her job, and the man doing the firing was Ben Domenech, Meghan McCain’s husband.

According to a timeline posted by Contemptor, it all started with McAllister posted to Twitter about a domestic scene at her home.

“Trying to talk to my husband while Carolina is playing,” she posted, presumably referring to the NCAA basketball tournament. “He looks at me and says ‘Woman, you know better than this, the game is on.’ He’s right, I slipped.” She went on to say she had waited until a commercial break to fetch her husband a beer, which resulted in “deep kisses.”

The tweet led to a lot of roasting, as well as concern from some who worried that McAllister is in an abusive marriage with a man who addresses her as “woman.” One of the lighter examples of roasting came from journalist Yashar Ali, who responded only by quoting from McAllister’s post about “he’s right, I slipped,” and adding “oh, Denise.”

McAllister responded with fury to Ali, who is openly gay, stating first that “a gay man commenting on a heterosexual relationship is just. Sad. Pathetic really.” She went to denounce Ali in even cruder, homophobic terms, accusing him of trying to “find himself in another man’s asshole.”

The rant cost McAllister at least two gigs from conservative media outlets. She claimed that after The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro told her she was “no longer welcome” to write for that site, she replied that she quit. Then, Ben Domenech, publisher of conservative website The Federalist, wrote on Twitter that McAllister “will not be writing for us at The Federalist any more.”

Ben Domenech is Meghan McCain’s husband, and as the world knows, Denise was at their wedding, in November of 2017.

“I was fired when I criticized a gay man who mocked my heterosexual relationship,” McAllister said in reaction to the news. “Yet no one defended me when I stood for masculinity and God’s design for sexuality despite outlets saying they represent Judeo-Christian values about sexuality, identity and purpose.”