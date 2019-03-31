‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, April 1: Bill & Katie On The Hunt

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 1 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will unite as they try to find out who their well-doer is. The former couple has been set up numerous times on various “accidental” dates. However, they are both smart enough to know when they’re being played, per She Knows Soaps.

Katie & Bill Finding Each Other Again

Despite Katie having warned Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) not to set her up on any dates with Bill, it seems as if she has enjoyed her time with him. She previously told Donna that she and Dollar Bill had already been married twice, and it didn’t work out either time. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will start to see the man who she first fell in love with.

As far as Bill is concerned, he called Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) a fool for leaving Katie. He promised to be there for her and their son. He has also mentioned that he loves spending time with her, and does not seem averse to getting back together with her again. In fact, it appears as if Bill has been enjoying their dates.

Katie & Bill On The Hunt

Their matchmaker took things to a new level last week. Katie was told to drop by Bill’s office via a text message that she received from him. However, when Katie arrived, Bill did not know about their supposed meeting. Chef Chambre (Tamar Braxton) was then showed into Bill’s office. They were treated to a special meal, which happened to be Bill’s favorite.

Katie and Bill took the time to reconnect and find pleasure in each other’s company. But by the end of the meal they decided that they needed to find the person who had been setting them up.

Who Gains The Most On The Bold and the Beautiful

Last week, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) spoke to Donna and asked her if she was responsible for the date in the office. This means that Justin is not the culprit.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Wyatt will ask Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) a question. The shot shows Donna, Wyatt, Bill, and Katie in the living room. Wyatt wants to know, “So, what’s the verdict? Guilty? Innocent?” Since they are now ruled out as the matchmakers, only one suspect remains.

Will Spencer has been trying to set his parents up, per The Inquisitr . And it seems as if his efforts were not in vain.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.