‘Avengers: Endgame’ Official Runtime And Presale Date Revealed

Clear your schedules for a few hours folks.

Avengers: Endgame will be hitting theaters in 25 days, which means it’s almost time to purchase those presale tickets. Fans have been wondering when they can get their hands on tickets for the team-up flick, which is projected to have the biggest opening weekend in box office history. Rumors previously suggested that presale tickets would be available last Monday, but it can now be officially confirmed by Express that fans can start purchasing on Tuesday, April 2.

Endgame is expected to break the presale ticket record which is currently held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Avengers: Infinity War holds the record for presale tickets in the superhero movie genre, with Black Panther behind it. There currently is no projection for Endgame presale ticket figures, but the movie is suspected to gross an astonishing $840 million worldwide on its opening weekend.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the rumor mill was speculating that Endgame was going to run for an impressive 182 minutes, and this has proven to be true. A simple Google search will now yield the result of three hours and two minutes, a whole 22 minutes longer than its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. The 182-minute run time has also been confirmed on Fandango and AMC theater websites.

#AvengersEndgame will be 3 hours, 2 minutes and that doesn't include all of the trailers that play before ????https://t.co/8KVnVPf646 — CNET (@CNET) March 25, 2019

Three hours and two minutes makes Endgame the longest running movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rest of the MCU film run times are as follows:

Avengers: Infinity War – 2 hours 40 minutes

Captain America: Civil War – 2 hours 27 minutes

The Avengers – 2 hours 23 minutes

Avengers: Age of Ultron – 2 hours 21 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. – 2 hours 16 minutes

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 2 hours 16 minutes

Black Panther – 2 hours 14 minutes

Thor: Ragnarok – 2 hours 13 minutes

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 2 hours 10 minutes

Iron Man 3 – 2 hours 10 minutes

Iron Man – 2 hours 6 minutes

Captain America: The First Avenger – 2 hours 4 minutes

Iron Man 2 – 2 hours 4 minutes

Captain Marvel – 2 hours 3 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy – 2 hours 1 minute

Ant-Man and the Wasp – 1 hour 58 minutes

Ant-Man – 1 hour 57 minutes

Doctor Strange – 1 hour 55 minutes

Thor – 1 hour 55 minutes

Thor: The Dark World – 1 hour 52 minutes

Incredible Hulk – 1 hour 52 minutes

ICYMI: Avengers: Endgame's runtime reportedly clocks in at over three hours long: https://t.co/EyTNK1F4DB pic.twitter.com/MzjPBNsL3l — IGN (@IGN) March 26, 2019

Of course, the three hours and two-minute mark isn’t nearly long enough for loyal fans of the MCU, who have been joking on Twitter about wanting a five to 10 hour-long film. The 182 minutes does include the credits for the film, which is suspected to have an end-credit scene teasing Phase 4 of the MCU. With Spider-Man: Far From Home kicking off the new saga in July, there could be a scene featuring the Tom Holland flick as well.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.