Woman Arrested For Lying About Pregnancy And Giving Birth In Work Restroom

The 23-year-old woman left the baby partially submerged in toilet water and did not attempt to save it. She has pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment.

A 23-year-old woman in Pennsylvania, who denied that she was pregnant, ended up giving birth to her baby in her workplace restroom. The incident happened in January and according to reports, her friends, family and coworkers didn’t know that she was expecting a baby as she continued to deny her pregnancy while carrying it to term.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the woman – identified as Emmanuella Osei – gave birth to her baby on January 16 when she reportedly “felt ill” while at work and went to the restroom, where she gave birth to her baby in the toilet.

Per the report, she left her newborn partially submerged in the toilet. After giving birth in the restroom, Osei — who was a care worker at a group home – phoned her manager to call 911. She, however, didn’t mention to the manager that she had given birth. When the police arrived, they found her in a pool of blood and they also found an umbilical cord at the scene, along with her baby in the toilet.

The rescue team performed CPR on the baby – who was initially cold and unresponsive but has now recovered – and doctors suspected that he remained submerged in water for around 10 to 15 minutes. Osei has pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment as she made no attempts to save the baby.

While the woman was taken into custody and remained locked up at the Lancaster County Prison without bail after her arrest at Reading hospital, her rescued baby has been placed in a foster home, the report detailed.

Police revealed that the woman is originally from Ghana and she had already left two of her children in her home country before flying to the United States to live with her uncle in May 2018.

Osei might face up to 10 years in jail on charges of a second-degree felony. The sentence will be given later this year.

This isn’t the first time that such an incident – where a mother lied about pregnancy and later gave birth – took place.

In December 2018, an Utah teenager denied being pregnant and hid her pregnancy by wearing baggy clothes. However, when she finally gave birth in her family bathroom, she wrapped her dead baby in clothes and hid it in her closet, per court documents.

According to an article by KUTV, the 17-year-old girl cut the umbilical cord with a kitchen knife, cleaned up the bathroom, and threw the knife under the bathroom counter.

Her father and sister later found out about the dead infant – which was kept in the closet for two days – and informed the police. The teen said that she was raped at a party in West Valley after which she got pregnant. Detectives, however, suspected that her father might be the culprit, as they found evidence that he was controlling with his three daughters. When asked, the teenager brushed off the question.