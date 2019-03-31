Watch Sevilla FC Vs. Valencia CF Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

In a game that will be pivotal in deciding European places coming out of La Liga, sixth-place Sevilla FC takes on seventh-place Valencia CF on Sunday.

In a crucial game for deciding which teams will come out of La Liga into European competition next season, sixth-place Sevilla FC play host to seventh-place Valencia CF, who sit just three points behind Sevilla on the Spanish top-flight table, per Sky Sports, in a Sunday match that will live stream from the Anadlusian capital of Seville.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. Valencia CF Round 29 La Liga Sunday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, March 31, at the 43,883-seat Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

In the United States, that start time will be 10:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:15 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday night, India Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game starts at 10:15 p.m. Western Indonesian Time, 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Eastern Time. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. British Summer Time.

Sevilla are riding a three-game La Liga winning streak, per Stats Zone, despite being eliminate from the UEFA Europa League at the Round of 16 two weeks ago, by Czech First League side SK Slavia Prague. 6-5 om aggregate.

Valencia, on the other hand, survived their Europa League Round of 16 tie with Russian Premier League team FC Krasnodar, despite having taken just 10 points from their last eight domestic league contests, per Soccerway. But Valencia may find themselves chasing the game on Sunday, as Sevilla have scored first in nine of their last 11 home matches.

Mouctar Diakhaby’s added-time goal gave Valencia a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in their first meeting this season. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. Valencia CF clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But here’s how fans can watch the game on La Liga’s Matchday 29 stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans of the Spanish league to watch the Rojiblancos vs. Els Taronges match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. Another way to stream the Sunday match in countries around the world will be via Facebook Live, which offers a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Sunday match. In Italy, the Sevilla-Barcelona La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will carry a live stream of the La Liga match, and in India Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the Seviklla-Valencia showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Sevilla FC vs. Valencia CF, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.