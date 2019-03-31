Olivia Culpo Busts Out Of Skin-Tight Red Latex Dress In Sultry Instagram Photos

Hours after landing in Miami on Saturday, Olivia Culpo made a sizzling public appearance when she showed up to party at the JBL Audio event in a very revealing midi-dress. Later that night, the gorgeous model set her Instagram page on fire after dropping a set of eye-catching snaps to show off her jaw-dropping outfit.

Olivia rocked the red carpet in a tighter-than-skin red latex dress, flaunting her hourglass curves in the form-fitting number. The former Miss Universe showed her flawless sense of style by teaming up her dress with a pair of matching heels. In keeping with the “lady in red” theme, she topped off her look with a bold red lipstick.

Dressed to impress, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition alum turned heads at the JBL Audio party, which was hosted on Saturday night at the famous Shore Club in Miami. Sometime during the night, Olivia took to social media to showcase her smoking-hot party look by sharing a couple of sultry snaps with her 3.8 million Instagram followers.

In one of the photos, Olivia puckered up for the camera as she posed with a pair of white JBL headphones in hand. The stunning model looked ravishing in the red latex dress, which clung to her every curve, accentuating the sinuous contour of her fabulous figure.

In the photo caption, Olivia described her outfit as “the tightest dress” she had ever worn. Judging by the two photos she posted to Instagram, the description was quite accurate, as she snapshots showed the model nearly spilling out of her clingy attire.

According to The Daily Mail, the jaw-dropping outfit – which featured silver spaghetti straps and – was a vintage dress by Versace, one originally modeled on the catwalk by none other than Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt. The dress could barely contain Olivia’s busty assets, exposing a generous amount of cleavage.

While the first of the two photos shared to Instagram was more closely-cropped to Olivia’s buxom curves, the second one showed off her outfit in its entirety. The snapshot put Olivia’s statuesque figure on full display, offering a glimpse of her long, lean legs and elegant red heels.

The model let her eye-popping dress speak for itself, opting for minimal accessories. In fact, she only accessorized with a chunky white clutch purse, adding a bit of chromatic dynamism to her all-red attire.

For her night of glamorous partying at the JBL Audio event, Olivia styled her chestnut-brown tresses in a sleek low bun. She highlighted her pretty features with natural-looking makeup.

More photos of the sizzling red latex dress were published yesterday by The Daily Mail. In one particular snap, Olivia posed seductively in between a pair of giant white headphones, ones very similar to the normal-sized headphones she was seen totting in her Instagram pic.

Her latest post to the popular social media platform was very well received by her fans, earning Olivia some viral attention. The photos garnered close to 70,000 likes in addition to nearly 380 comments.

“Red is your color!!!!” one Instagram user remarked very enthusiastically.

“That outfit is so hot,” noted another person, paring their comment with a string of three fire emojis.

“You looked great in that dress, but could you breathe?” penned another one of Olivia’s fans.

The sentiment was echoed by another person, who wrote, “Idk how you do it! Can u breathe?? Killin the look tho [sic]! Red power,” ending their praises with a love eyes emoji.