Watch AS Roma Vs. SSC Napoli Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Sunday Match Live Online

AS Roma continue their push for a top four finish in Serie A as SSC Napoli try to keep a comfortable hold on second place.

After a sluggish start to the 2018/2019 Serie A campiagn, which saw them take just seven points from their first five league games, per Soccerway, AS Roma are now poised to make a push for the top four and a return to UEFA Champions League qualification for the sixth straight season. But they still sit four points off the fourth-place position and on Sunday must face one of their toughest tests of the season when they host second-place SSC Napoli, after drawing 1-1 with Napoli is the reverse fixture back in October. But Roma will have to take the three points off their rivals from Naples while still missing as many as six key players, in the game that will live stream from Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 29 contest on Sunday, pitting fifth-place AS Roma against second-place SSC Napoli, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 70,600-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, March 31.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 2 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, while fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 6:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday evening.

Alessandro Florenzi and Stephan El Sharaawy joined the injured list over the international break, per SB Nation, while Lorenzo Pellegrini will also miss Sunday’s match. Green center-back Kostas Manolas also remains questionable.

“Kostas will train with us today,” Roma Coach Claudio Ranieri said on Saturday. “It’s up to me to make the calls. He’s told me he wants to play but I want to assess everything carefully.”

Roma have won five of their last six home matches in Serie A, and have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight at the Stadio Olympic, per WhoScored.com stats.

Arkadiusz Milik ranks fourth in Serie A with 15 goals for Napoli. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the AS Roma vs. SSC Napoli Sunday Serie A match, use the stream provided by Watch ESPN, the streaming service offered by ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

An international live stream of the Giallorossi vs. Azzurri match will also be available via Roma TV on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the AS Roma vs. SSC Napoli Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will deliver a live stream of the Round 29 match on Sunday in the Italian capital city.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of AS Roma vs. SSC Napoli, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.