Kendall Jenner Shows Off Bare Chest Under See-Through White Shirt

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination this weekend when she was spotted out going braless in a see-through, white shirt.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was photographed heading to lunch with her friend, Fai Khadra, on Saturday in West Hollywood, and the supermodel may have turned some heads with her risque fashion choice.

In the photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen flaunting her bare chest under a very sheer shirt. Kendall’s assets are on full display as she dons a skimpy, see-through white tank top and a pair of brown khaki pants.

Jenner added a pair of white sneakers to complete her look, as well as some trendy, dark sunglasses, a brown leather handbag, and a chain with a pendant around her neck.

Kendall’s long, brown hair is pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head, and she sported a full face of makeup for the lunch outing, where she was said to have eaten chips and guacamole while hanging out with her friend.

Jenner donned a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a berry color on her lips as she laughed and smiled with her pal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker, John Ford, was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, as they’re better known.

The man, who was only released from jail earlier this month after serving time for trespassing on Kendall’s property, was taken into custody after officials busted him for having an expired visa.

TMZ reports that ICE busting John Ford could have avoided any further trouble he may cause Jenner, or anyone else.

“This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime. Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn’t escalate to become a tragedy,” a spokesperson stated.

Following Ford’s arrest, the Kardashian-Jenner family released a statement about the situation.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind,” the famous family said.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following her on Instagram, or watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.