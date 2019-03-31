‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: Hope Asks ‘Did Something Happen?’

The promo for the week of April is called 'The mother of all shockers."

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of April 1 shows that a series of shocking events will keep everyone on their toes. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) seek answers, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is outraged, and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will play the role of a supporting friend. In the meantime, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has questions of her own, while Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) dark side may soon rear its ugly head.

Bill & Katie On The Hunt

Bill and Katie have been set up numerous times by an anonymous matchmaker. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that they will try to find out who their cupid is.

It seems as if they may be on the correct trail because The Bold and the Beautiful promo video shows Wyatt asking them, “So what’s the verdict? Guilty? Innocent?” It appears as if the culprit is known to all of them. Since Wyatt and Donna are in the room, it’s safe to assume that they’re not the guilty party. Justin (Aaron D. Spears) also recently admitted that he did not set them up.

The Inquisitr reports that the matchmaker is none other than Will Spencer (Finnegan George) himself.

Brooke Is Outraged On The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge tells Brooke that Taylor thinks that Hope and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) should pair up. Brooke is upset and says, “Hope and Thomas? That is just not going to happen.” B&B spoilers indicate that Brooke will confront Taylor about her ideas.

Wyatt Offers His Support

“If you want to know who your father is, your answer could be right there,” Wyatt says in the spoiler clip.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will bond over the fact that they both grew up without knowing much about their fathers. Flo wants to call her mother and find out about her paternity. Wyatt will encourage his ex-girlfriend and offer her his support.

Hope Logan Asks The Questions

Brooke will be angry that Ridge does not support her against Taylor. Ridge feels that Taylor has every right to want the best for her daughter Steffy. But Brooke doesn’t want Taylor’s thoughts to come to fruition and she will run straight to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She will tell him that Taylor would like to see Hope and Thomas together.

Although Liam will be stunned by Taylor’s thought process, he will tell Brooke that Hope is still married to him. He will point out that Hope is still a wife who has a husband.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Hope will interrupt their meeting and say, “Did something happen?” Obviously, they won’t tell Hope that Taylor feels she should end her marriage to Liam.

Quinn’s Warning

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Quinn and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a disagreement this week. Quinn does not think that Wyatt is as serious about their relationship as Sally is.

“This is very unexpected. It could be dangerous,” she warns Sally. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Quinn can be very volatile when it comes to her son.