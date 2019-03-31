Dean McDermott Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash For Feeding Her Daughters Muffins

Dean McDermott is tired of people criticizing his wife.

Tori Spelling recently posted an Instagram slideshow of her children outside enjoying some Little Bites muffins. The kids are smiling and look happy. It may seem strange that anyone could think of something negative to say about such seemingly harmless photos, but some Instagram users certainly did. The post itself was an advertisement for Little Bites and promoted the company’s Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, and Strawberry Yogurt flavors. In her caption, Spelling thanked Little Bites for offering a snack she can feed to her children that is free of corn syrup and high fructose corn syrup. Instagram users slammed Spelling for claiming that these muffins are a legitimately healthy snack, according to Today.

Spelling’s caption describes her desire to feed her children a balanced diet that includes foods they actually enjoy. She went on to call the product “kiddo approved” and praised the snack company for their muffins which reportedly include real fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, and bananas.

However, many Instagram users took issue in the fact that Spelling was portraying Little Bites as a nutritional snack option.

Moms are pissed Tori Spelling suggested muffins are a healthy snack in a sponsored Instagram post https://t.co/OvsaBzyEzR pic.twitter.com/liRBippVmF — Jezebel (@Jezebel) March 29, 2019

“Empty calories with no nutritional value,” one follower wrote. “Real fruit is healthy,” another jabbed.

Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, is sick and tired of people taking shots at his wife and he wasn’t afraid to let the Internet know. In an angry video posted to Instagram, McDermott called out those who were making such a big deal out of a mere Instagram post, telling them to “get over it.”

He went on to claim that his children are healthy and for the most part all have balanced diets. Once in awhile they enjoy a snack. McDermott questioned whether those attacking his wife for the post had never given their own children a snack. He also asked why such a story was even news worthy.

“Hey everybody, I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife, Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want, She posted about a snack, it’s a snack people. Haven’t we given our kids a snack before? Cakes, cookies whatever. It’s a snack. She’s a great mom. We’re great parents. Our kids eat healthy. They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and occasionally they have a snack.”

McDermott shares five kids with 45-year-old Spelling including 10-year-old Stella, 7-year-old Hattie, 12-year-old Liam, 6-year-old Finn and 2-year-old Beau