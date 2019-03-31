Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Take Kids To Yankees Game Amid Cheating Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent the day at the ballpark with their kids over the weekend.

According to E! News, Jennifer Lopez and her new fiance, Alex Rodriguez took their blended family out for a day of fun at Yankees Stadium on Saturday.

JLo’s twins, Max and Emme, were in attendance, as well as A-Rod’s daughters, Natasha and Ella. However, Rodriguez is no stranger to the ball field. He spent multiple seasons wearing pinstripes for the New York Yankees, which just so happens to be Lopez’s favorite team.

Alex took to his Instagram account to post a photo of himself with his family, calling it a “perfect Saturday afternoon” with “family, friends, and a game,” adding the hashtags, #PinstripePride#NYC #BronxBombers#HomeSweetHome.”

The field also holds another special meaning for both Jennifer and Alex. The couple actually met on the field for the first time in 2005 before the Yankees took on the Mets. Rodriguez played in the game, and Lopez was in attendance with her former husband, Marc Anthony, who is the father of her children.

In the photo of JLo and A-Rod with their family, the gang is all smiles just days after the pair announced that they had gotten engaged during a vacation to The Bahamas.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have seemed very happy following their engagement. However, they have been dodging cheating rumors.

Just after JLo and A-Rod announced their plans to get married, former MLB star Jose Conseco claimed that Alex was cheating on Jennifer with his former wife, Jessica.

Days later, Jessica released a statement claiming that she and Alex were friends, and that they were never romantic with one another, adding that the last time she saw Rodriguez was when he was with his former girlfriend, Torrie Wilson, and she and her boyfriend met the couple for dinner.

Earlier this week, Playboy model, Zoe Gregory, claimed that Alex has been sending her inappropriate text messages and asking her to hook up.

“J-Lo is amazing and she doesn’t deserve this. While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up and asking me to make arrangements with other girls,” Gregory told The Sun.

Meanwhile, neither Jennifer Lopez nor Alex Rodriguez have publicly spoken out about the cheating rumors. However, if it is revealed that A-Rod has been cheating on JLo, it would likely be a Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson sized cheating scandal.