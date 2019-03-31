Lady Gaga Playing Coy About Relationship With Jeremy Renner, Per ‘L&S’

Lady Gaga is rumored to be dating Avengers co-star, Jeremy Renner. However, she’s said to be playing coy about their friendship.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Lady Gaga is spending a lot of time with Jeremy Renner following her split with fiance Christian Carino.

“She’s playing coy about their friendship,” an insider dished, adding that Gaga and Renner “are super cute together,” and that “the chemistry between them is real,” and that she and the actor “have more than just music in common.”

The singer’s love life has seemingly been an open book for years. During her Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two, Gaga opened up about how her career has grown over the years, but her love life has taken hard hits in comparison.

Gaga told cameras that when she sold 10 million records she lost boyfriend Matt Williams, after selling 30 million she lost her love, Luc Carl, and when she landed her big acting break in the movie A Star is Born her engagement to Taylor Kinney came to an end.

Just before she won an Oscar for the song “Shallow” that appeared in A Star is Born, she ended her relationship with fiance, Christian Carino, as there seems to be a pattern to her increasing success and declining love life.

Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner Are Reportedly ‘Hanging Out’ So Much, They’ve Sparked Dating Rumors https://t.co/vQ7s1Mzzrf — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) March 30, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was Lady Gaga who ended the relationship with Christian Carino, and she’s reportedly been leaning on Jeremy Renner following the split.

Sources tell Us Weekly that Carino was struggling with some issues concerning his fiance’s career, and the singer thought it best to end their romance.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship,” one source revealed.

“Gaga was the one who broke things off. He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either,” a second source dished to the magazine.

In addition to the rumors that she’s dating Renner, Gaga has also been dodging speculation that she and her A Star is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, may be having a secret affair.

Rumors about the pair moving in together, collaborating on new music, and even one about the singer being pregnant with Cooper’s baby have circulated in recent weeks. However, they’ve all been debunked by Gossip Cop.

