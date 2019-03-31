Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia Cricket 5th ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Pakistan Looks To Avoid Whitewash

Australia can head into the Cricket World Cup on an eight-match ODI win streak and whitewash of Pakistan if they win on Sunday in Dubai.

Even a rare pair of centuries could not rescue a Pakistan chase that fell apart in the final five overs in the fourth one-day international match against Australia on Friday, as ESPN reported, leaving the hosts now facing the serious possibility of a whitewash before heading to England for one last five-match ODI series before the start of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. But for Australia — the defending champions and winners of four of the last five World Cup tournaments — Sunday’s match will be their last before the Cup, and they can head into the tournament not only on an eight-game winning streak but knowing that they have yet to field their strongest eleven. They go for the whitewash in the game that will live stream from Dubai.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fifth and final Pakistan vs. Australia ODI match as Pakistan attempts somehow grab a single win in the pre-World Cup series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 3 p.m. Gulf Standard Time on Sunday, March 31, at 25,000-capacity Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In Pakistan, the game starts at 4 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In Australia, the match gets underway at 10 p.m. Eastern Australia Daylight Time on Sunday, 8 p.m. Western. In the United States, cricket fans will need to get up bright and early to catch the fifth ODI match between Pakistan and Australia, with a start time of 7 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 4 a.m. Pacific.

When Australia open their World Cup defense on June 1 against Afghanistan, they know they will have dominating fast bowlers Mitchell Start and Josh Hazelwood back from injury, as CricTracker reports, while former Captain Steve Smith and Vice-Captain David Warner will be eligible to play after their year-long suspension for a ball-tampering scandal.

Despite the six-run defeat in the fourth ODI, Pakistan could take some hopeful signs, as Abid Ali recorded 112 to set a team record for runs on an ODI debut, to go with a 104 from Mohammad Rizwan. But their sparkling innings were not supported by their teammates, who combined for a mere 55 runs among them, with opener Shan Masood bowled for a duck as particular lowlight, as CricInfo reported.

Mohammad Rizwan’s century was not enough for Pakistan in the fourth ODI. Paul Kane / Getty Images

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will carry the Pakistan vs. Australia fifth ODI match to close out the tour live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the crucial match available to domestic fans, who should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

In Australia, Kayo Sports will live stream the match. Kayo requires a subscription fee, but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel is also live streaming the Pakistan vs. Australia ODI series in Australia.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series finale should visit Sony Six. In Bangladesh, GTV will live stream the ODI series capper.

There will be no live stream of Pakistan vs. Australia in the United Kingdom. For fans in the United States, a live stream of the 50-overs action in the fifth Pakistan vs. Australia meeting of the five-game series, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the tour-concluding match.