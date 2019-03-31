Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Rumor That She Put Jordyn Woods’ Lip Kit On Sale Following Cheating Scandal

'I would never do something like that,' said Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner has kept relatively tight lipped regarding the cheating scandal involving her ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. Following a swarm of rumors, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s tell-all show Red Table Talk where she admitted that she and Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson kissed after a party. While wiping away tears, she claimed nothing else happened between her and Thompson. Thompson is an NBA player and the father of Kardashians’ young daughter True. Following the scandal Jenner reportedly kicked Woods out of her California mansion where she had been living with Jenner and her daughter Stormi. While Jenner and Woods certainly aren’t on the best of terms, Jenner is finally clearing up some rumors about their relationship, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jenner is known for her makeup empire named Kylie Cosmetics. Her brand is worth millions of dollars and known for its pricey lip kits. Jenner and Woods previously collaborated to create several products under Woods’ own name. In wake of the incident with Thompson, many expected Jenner to cut Woods out of her makeup line altogether. Other rumors stated that products with any connection to Woods had been put on sale.

Kylie Jenner Reveals She Was ‘Thrown Back’ When Her Jordyn Woods Lip Kit Went on Sale https://t.co/v53p7VyhqZ — People (@people) March 30, 2019

Nevertheless, Jenner has shut this sentiment down saying she would never do such a thing, regardless of this rocky point in her relationship with Woods. While several products connected to Woods were previously put on sale, Jenner claims it had nothing to do with the cheating incident. Rather, it was because of a recent promotion the company had done after switching to black and white packaging. She went on to say that she believes Woods’ knows she wouldn’t do something so intentionally hurtful.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that. And when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

Makeup products in Woods’ name, which include lip products and an eye shadow palette, currently remain among Jenner’s inventory.

Following the incident, Kardashian split from Thompson and slammed Woods on Twitter, blaming her for the breakup of her family. However, the day after she took back her earlier statement and acknowledged that it was in fact her child’s father who was to be blamed.