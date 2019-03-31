Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Won’t Run For Office

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about whether or not she would ever want to run for a political office, and her answer may surprise some fans.

According to The New York Times, Kim Kardashian recently revealed if she would like to run for office in the future. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t seem into the idea of getting political for a living.

“No, I don’t think so. It would be probably the most stressful job in the world, and I don’t think that’s for me,” Kim stated.

When asked if she would ever consider running for president, Kardashian, who is very passionate about criminal justice reform, says that it isn’t likely, but that she wouldn’t rule it out.

“Oh, I don’t think that’s even on my mind. I guess never say never, but that’s not going to be like a ‘Kim’s running!’ That’s not where I’m, what I’m going for. I just want to help, starting one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done,” Kardashian said about her possible future career.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently focused on adding to their family. The famous couple are set to welcome their fourth child together this spring.

Us Weekly reports that Kim and Kanye’s fourth baby, a little boy, will be born via surrogate in early May. Kardashian and West already share three children together, daughter North and son Saint, whom Kim gave birth to on her own, and daughter Chicago, whom the couple welcomed via a surrogate in early 2018 after doctors told her it would be too risky to carry another child due to health issues.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple have been busy getting their lives and their home ready for the baby boy. The source reveals that the nursery is nearly finished, and that North is very excited about having another little brother.

In addition, it seems that they are still trying to figure out what they’ll name the newest little bundle of joy, with an insider revealing that until the very last minute, baby naming has become quite a process for the pair known as “Kimye.”

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for Season 16 on Sunday night.