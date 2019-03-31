Rudy Giuliani Slams Top FBI And DOJ Officials Over Russia Probe

In an interview broadcast Saturday, President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani ripped into top FBI and Department of Justice officials for launching the Russia probe, The Hill reports.

Giuliani went on Fox News to discuss the origins of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination between Trump campaign officials and the Kremlin. The former Mayor of New York City told host Jeanine Pirro that evidence of criminality will be uncovered at some point, suggesting that former top FBI and DOJ officials were sabotaging President Trump.

“What they did here, I believe, over the next six months, we’re going to uncover evidence, I believe, that what they did here was criminal.”

“Somebody made this up, Jeanine. Somebody conceived this. And they superimposed it, and they went out and tried to prove it. And we have to find out: Who’s the brains behind this? Couple of, four or five possibilities. I think we’ll find them,” the lawyer continued.

Later on in the interview Giuliani clarified his remarks, stating that he is not accusing FBI and DOJ field agents of corruption and bias — they were only serving their country, according to Trump’s attorney — but top officials who, Giuliani suggested, launched the Russia probe in order to damage his most prominent client.

Giuliani said that ” bunch of these phony politicians at the top” of the two agencies are to blame for the launching of the investigation. They, according to Donald Trump’s lawyer, “corrupt themselves because they want to suck up to whoever’s in power.”

It comes as no surprise that Rudy Giuliani is suggesting that top FBI and DOJ officials need to be investigated — this appears to be the strategy of the Republican Party. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many congressional Republicans have publicly suggested that Obama-era officials need to be investigated for launching what the GOP perceives to be a partisan investigation.

Rand Paul, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton, John Cornyn, and others have openly argued that former Obama officials need to be investigated. Former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch have all made it on the Republicans’ list. Significantly, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled that he is on board with the investigations into potential malfeasance.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up his Russia probe last week, submitting the final report to Attorney General William Barr. Barr subsequently released his own memo, in which he quotes Robert Mueller stating that no conspiracy or coordination between official Moscow and the Trump campaign has been found. Barr is expected to release the full report by mid-April.