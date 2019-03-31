Kate Beckinsale Shows Bare Backside In See-Through Dress At NAACP Awards

Kate Beckinsale showed off her famous figure over the weekend while in attendance at the NAACP Image Awards.

According to The Daily Mail, Kate Beckinsale turned heads as she walked the red carpet at the event, which took place at the Dolby Theater in L.A. on Saturday.

The actress, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson, attended the awards show solo in a see-through dress with a plunging neckline.

Kate’s ample cleavage was on full display in the sheer, black dress that boasted a cut-out element at the midsection to flaunt her flat tummy and toned abs. Beckinsale’s gown also had a high slit that showcased her lean legs.

In addition, when Kate turned her curvy backside towards the camera, it was revealed that her bare posterior was also seen through the see-through material of the dress.

Kate wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back, and she sported natural-looking makeup, which included filled-in eyebrows, dark, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip.

The actress also wore black polish on her fingernails, some dangling earrings, and black strappy sandals.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Beckinsale has been getting a lot of attention since it was revealed that she was dating SNL star Pete Davidson, who is 20 years her junior.

However, sources tell Page Six that Kate is loving all of the attention she’s been getting from fans and paparazzi.

“Kate loves the attention — both from a younger guy and the media. She hasn’t been in the press this much in years,” an insider told the outlet, adding that Pete can’t go too long without a girlfriend because he is so “co-dependent.”

Recently, Davidson spoke out about his relationship with Beckinsale on SNL and even joked about their age difference, which Kate reportedly thought was hilarious.

“Kate was not blindsided by Pete’s comments. She knew he was going to talk about their relationship. He’s very respectful of her, he made sure to get her blessing. Kate thought it [Pete’s bit] was hilarious,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The insider also claimed that Kate believes Pete to be a “gentleman” and that he totally scored points with her when he called her his girlfriend during the Weekend Update segment of the long-running NBC comedy series.

Fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale by following her on Instagram.