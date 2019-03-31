Model Isabelle Mathers Flaunts Curvy Bikini Bod On Instagram

Isabelle Mathers is enjoying the sun and water in beautiful locations, and she’s sharing some of her favorite photos with her Instagram fans. This included an update from over a week ago, when she sported a light orange string bikini while aboard a boat off the Gold Coast. She stood with her back to the camera, as she threw her arms in the air and smiled while closing her eyes. She wore her hair down, and looked radiant in the photo.

In addition, five days ago, Isabelle shared another photo of herself rocking a light pink bikini in front of beautiful blue waters. She wore her hair down in loose waves, along with a red flower in her left ear. The model looked to her right, as she placed her right hand on her thigh. The captions revealed that the photo shoot was for Pac Sun and their bikini line. It was geo-tagged in Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

With that being said, it’s easy to see that Mathers is a popular bikini model. She was also recently featured on the Fae Instagram page, where she was photographed in a black bikini. She leaned against an open door of a black sports car, which was parked at the beach.

Fans of Isabelle are likely to be familiar with her sister, Olivia. While the two sisters are a couple of years apart in age, they look almost like identical twins. They gave an interview together to The Daily Mail, and Isabelle revealed some of her personal secrets.

“My typical diet is a coffee with either fried, scrambled or boiled eggs in the morning. For lunch I make a salad or get sushi and I have a piece of meat with salad or veggies for dinner. I don’t avoid any foods, I generally just eat whatever I crave.”

With that being said, Mathers also revealed that “Jumping in front of the camera for a whole day when I feel like I’d rather be doing anything else has got to be one thing about modelling that’s not ideal. Although I am learning that a bit of a self-affirmation challenge can be healthy.”

Whatever the case, it appears that Isabelle is continuing to do well on social media, growing her fan base year after year. She began her path to Instagram stardom when she was just 14-years-old and has garnered over 982,000 followers to date. Her older sister, Olivia, meanwhile has over 529,000 followers.