Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Stuns In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is showing off her natural beauty in a stunning new social media photo.

On Saturday night, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a brand new, sexy snapshot of herself rocking a natural look in a stunning black and white photograph.

In the picture, Camille is seen wearing a white tank top with some buttons undone at the top. The skimpy shirt shows off the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s ample cleavage.

Kostek’s long blonde hair is parted down the middle and styled in wild, loose waves that fall all around her face and shoulders and cascade down her back.

Camille seemingly goes makeup free but does seem to sport darkened eyebrows and dark lashes. Kostek’s freckles are on full display in the picture, as the model has opened up about loving her freckles, even referencing them in her Instagram bio.

Camille goes solo in the photo, posing without her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, in the snapshot. However, Kostek did reveal that she was in Los Angeles, California and since Rob recently announced his retirement, he could be with her without any NFL duties to tether him to Boston while his girlfriend travels for work.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille Kostek recently opened up about Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, revealing just how proud she was of her Super Bowl champion boyfriend.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level. For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan, I quietly smile because I know I’m yours and I will continue to root you on in all that you do. WE LOVE YOU PATS NATION & @patriots!!!! #retirement,” Kostek posted on social media along with multiple photos and video of herself and Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as football fans have lovingly called him throughout recent years.

Last year, Camille also opened up about her relationship with Rob, stating that although fans believe him to be a wild party animal, the football powerhouse is actually a sweet and cuddly teddy bear at heart.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek by following her on Instagram.