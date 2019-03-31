Coy Stewart Talks About His Role On ‘The Blacklist’

Season 6 of NBC’s The Blacklist has been a real rollercoaster for viewers. This season, Raymond “Red” Reddington played by James Spader, spent most of his time in prison after being accused of treason and sentenced to death. Of course, Reddington used his time behind bars wisely and managed to make a few friends, including a young man by the name of Vontae Jones, played by Coy Stewart. After being released, Reddington insisted that his new friend is also released from prison and now the two are getting reacquainted in the real world.

While talking to Hollywood Life, Stewart opened up about what fans of the show can expect to see from Vontae’s return and how his relationship with Reddington will play out on the screen.

“I think it’s a recurring theme with Red that he takes care of the people who kind of help him out,” Coy said. “So it’s nice that Vontae has kind of become a part of the family. I think that we can just expect him to be around whenever Red needs him.”

Coy went on to talk about Vontae’s newfound freedom and his excitement for fans to witness his character’s transition.

“I’m excited to see the fans watch that transition for him,” Coy continued. “You know, he’s so young and we really don’t know what life was like before prison for him.”

The young actor and rapper said working with Spader was initially intimidating but after the two got comfortable with each other, Spader became sort of a mentor for him during his trips to New York.

And as The Blacklist welcomes Vontae, it bids farewell to another beloved character. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Agent Samar Navabi played by Mozhan Marno, will no longer be a part of the top-secret task force. Marno took to Instagram to explain her decision to step away from the show and thank her fans for their support during her five seasons on the show. The actress exited the series in an emotional two-hour episode in which her character is forced to flee the country in an attempt to escape a group of assassins.

It’ll be interesting to see how the task force handles Samar’s absence and if the show’s creators will write in another agent to fill her shoes. As for Vontae, fans may see more of the Robin to Reddington’s Batman next week.

The Blacklist airs on Fridays on NBC.