Wendy Williams Rejects A Fan Who Tried To Hug Her During Taping

An excited fan reached out for a hug from Wendy Williams and was quickly shut down.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has had a particularly rough past few months. She recently publicly announced on The Wendy Williams Show that she has been living in a sober house while she tries to get her struggles with addiction under control. In the meantime, there have been rumors of infidelity surrounding her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter. Hunter allegedly welcomed a baby with his mistress, Sharina Hudson, last week.

Williams has yet to comment on the rumors about her husband, but has been candid with her fans regarding her struggle with alcohol. She also brought up the fact that she struggled with cocaine in the past. The amount of drama in her life seems to be taking a toll on the television personality, who harshly rejected a hug by a fan during a taping of her show, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

During this particular incident, a fan in the audience of The Wendy Williams Show was taping a behind-the-scenes contest in which prizes were being awarded to audience members. Williams called a winner to come forward to receive her prize, a navy blue T-shirt. Upon hearing her name called, an excited woman made her way through the aisles to claim the shirt. The fan extended her arms to Williams for a hug, but was quickly shut down.

“No hugging,” Williams told her and pulled back the T-shirt as if she was reconsidering giving it away. The fan appeared to be confused and stepped back before Williams finally handed her the prize. The video of the incident has since been released online.

Wendy Williams remains in a sober living house in Queens, NY while her husband’s alleged mistress reportedly gives birth. ????Do you blame Wendy’s husband for her breakdown? pic.twitter.com/dosWepVl1x — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) March 26, 2019

The television host reportedly experienced a relapse on Monday and was later rushed to the hospital after being found in a drunken state, according to AOL. Nevertheless, she was back on set for Tuesday’s show and did not bring up the incident or address the rumors.

Her long time friend, Paul Porter, has been vocal about his concerns regarding Williams and her mental and physical health. He also stated that the television personality has known about her husband’s alleged infidelity for years, but hasn’t wanted to face the truth.

“She went over to the house to see if it was true, and she found out it was true. That’s part of the pain. She’s been seeing this for almost two years. It’s been happening her whole marriage. It’s a painful situation.”

Porter and Williams have one son together, Kevin Hunter Jr., who is 19-years-old.