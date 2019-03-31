‘Bachelor’ Star Caelynn Miller Keyes Flaunts Bikini Bod On Instagram

Bachelor fans got to know Caelynn Miller Keyes during the latest season featuring Colton Underwood. Although she was eliminated and didn’t have a chance to move on to hometowns or the fantasy suites, she garnered plenty of fans. And now, she’s shared a new swimsuit photo with fans on Instagram, which shows her having a great time in Palm Springs.

The swimsuit is bright orange-red, and features a unique accent, which is white suspender straps. Both photos of the swimsuit are from behind, so it’s hard to know what it looks like in the front, but Caelynn wore her hair down in loose waves and accessorized with earrings.

A prior post from a couple of days ago suggests that the TV star is heading to Malibu after Palm Springs. She’s been sharing photos of her chic outfits, which included a front-tie, white crop top with long sleeves, jean capris, and nude-toned sandals. She was also photographed wearing a rocker-inspired outfit, which consisted of a black skirt that fell below her knees, cropped T-shirt, and black sneakers. The comments reveal that Caelynn has a good friendship with season winner Cassie Randolph, and Cassie’s sister, Michelle, stopped by to leave compliments.

In fact, it’s believed that Caelynn and Cassie are now living in the same building. Cassie made a move recently, and revealed that it would help her be closer to Colton.

On the other hand, throughout her time on the show, Miller Keyes and Hannah Brown had a bit of drama, having known each other from their pageant days. The two women eventually spoke with each other and seemed to have a reconciliation, but it’d be interesting to find out what Caelynn thinks about Hannah being the next Bachelorette.

For now, it appears that Caelynn is enjoying her time on a vacation, looking great as ever. She previously opened up to Glamour about how it can be difficult to be best friends with Cassie because of the Colton-connection.