‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters Inspire Hilarious ‘Avenge The Fallen’ Meme Of Notorious Pop Culture Deaths

The new trend involves some of the biggest deaths in all of pop culture.

Marvel Studios released 32 Avengers: Endgame character posters earlier this week which highlighted the survivors and the deceased of Avengers: Infinity War. The posters took the internet by storm, and also inspired a hilarious new trend. The 32 new posters are all fitted with the same headline: “Avenge the Fallen,” a line which would create one of Twitter’s newest meme adventures.

According to Hypable, “Avenge the Fallen” memes are now being created over images of famous characters who perished in famous movies or television shows. Posters have been created for dozens upon dozens of characters including Albus Dumbledore, Gwen Stacy, John Wick’s dog, Catelyn Stark, Kenny from South Park, Luke Skywalker and many more.

The #AvengeTheFallen hashtag started out as a trend for the movie, but Twitter did as Twitter does, and turned it into a one-upping game of who can think of the most memorable pop culture death.

Some of the most popular memes include the brontosaurus from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jack from This is Us, and Bob from Stranger Things Season 2.

Eventually, the trend expanded into different aisles including products that were no longer around, failed political campaigns, and personal fails and achievements. A photo of Hillary Clinton was donned with the phrase, as was the PlayStation Vita, and a nostalgic bottle of Heinz EZ Squirt. Another user simpled typed “4.0 GPA” and added the tagline above it after having a bad spring semester.

One of the most memorable “Avenge the Fallen” fan-made posters was one in honor of Stan Lee who passed away in November of last year. Lee was the brains behind many of the characters featured in Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Endgame and was given a nice tribute in March’s Captain Marvel.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, another Twitter user remade the character posters and removed the “Avenge the Fallen” tagline with the last lines spoken by the characters in Infinity War. The posters were viewed by thousands and gave fans of the MCU a gut punch of emotion. Posters were also created for MCU characters who have been confirmed as dead but were not given nods in the new marketing campaign. Heimdall, Agent Maria Hill, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne have all been given their own posters by dedicated fans.

Hahahahaha these memes are killing me ???????????? #AvengeTheFallen pic.twitter.com/EuA6UT1Vk4 — Jimmy Page (@jimmerpage) March 27, 2019

Marvel probably didn’t anticipate the frenzy these posters would send fans into, but all the hype around the new trend is only heightening fans excitement for Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.