Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Rocks A Light Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret reposted an Instagram photo of Lorena Rae rocking a light yellow bikini, and it left some fans wondering who she was. Luckily, VS was quick to respond and let people know about Lorena. Some may recognize her from the VS Fashion Show in 2018. At any rate, she modeled for the brand’s swimwear line, and looked great in a simple string bikini. The swimsuit was a light yellow, with light blue string on both the top and bottom. The bottoms had side ties, as Lorena posed standing up and playing with her hair with her right hand. She accessorized with matching yellow earrings, as she wore her hair down with a middle part.

Meanwhile, the model has been keeping fans updated on her personal page. Her newest post was geo-tagged in Colombia Santa Marta. Her Stories included videos and photos of a photoshoot early this morning. She can be seen rocking a leopard-print bikini top and wrap, as she took selfies with friends or a fellow model.

Plus, Rae shared a photo almost a week ago of a magazine cover for Grazia. She was featured wearing a crop-jacket while standing in a wheat field. The brown-and-white jacket had leather accents throughout, including two large pockets on the front.

In addition to Lorena’s success as a model, others may know her from her when she dated Leonardo Di Caprio. At any rate, she opened up to Grazia about her personal life, according to News.com.au.

“We take negative comments to heart and we start to be too hard on ourselves. Luckily, I haven’t experienced too much attention just yet. Since I share quite a lot of my personal life on social media, there isn’t a lot of room for rumours.”

And when it comes to VS, Rae said that “I’ve always seen VS as a very empowering brand for women, which was a reason I’ve always dreamed of being a part of it.”

Furthermore, the model revealed that she looks up to former VS angel Gisele Bundchen, who she considers to be her idol.

“Not only is she a beautiful woman with an outstanding career but she’s also an amazing human being who loves her family and has an incredible passion for charity work.”

As Rae noted, Bundchen has certainly made her mark on the modeling industry, and has recently released a book about her life that has resonated with her fans.