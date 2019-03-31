Mexico’s ‘Hottest Weather Girl,’ Yanet Garcia, Bares Derriere In Thong For Instagram Selfie

Yanet Garcia is a very popular meteorologist, often being nicknamed Mexico’s “hottest weather girl.” In addition to her TV broadcasts, she maintains a steady stream of photos on her Instagram, often showing off her curvy derriere. Her newest post was more revealing than some of her recent ones, as she posed in front of a bedroom mirror while only wearing thong bottoms and a crop top.

Yanet can be seen posing with her back to the mirror, as she popped her right foot and took the photo with a phone in her left hand. She wore her hair down, but most of her face was covered. Since it was posted 22 hours ago, the picture has received over 839,000 likes.

Garcia’s other recent posts include videos of her outfits from the studio. Yesterday, she wore a white top with large, ruffled shoulders and a black miniskirt with studs. The video showed her doing a cute little dance. On the other hand, Yanet wore a dark brown animal-print outfit two days ago. It’s hard to see if it’s a two-piece or a one-piece jumpsuit, but the video showed that it was a form-fitting outfit. With over 1.8 million views, it’s clearly a hit among her fans.

Previously, the weather girl opened up about her boyfriend dumping her. Surprisingly, he did so because he wanted to spend more time playing online games, according to The Mirror. The culprit was Call of Duty.

“So, I am relaxed, at peace, I keep what was good about the relationship in my heart. We were in a long distance relationship, it was very difficult. I actually do not judge him, on the contrary I wish him all the success, I hope that he wins that championship and it gives him all that he wants.”

“We were a couple working in social media, and he had commitments with his followers while I have my job and project,” Yanet also added.

And as the weather girl seemed to come to terms with being dumped over an online game, she also added that she doesn’t ever imagine that she would get back together with the ex-boyfriend ever again.

The fact that she was dumped over a game might be hard to believe for most of her followers, which number over 9.6 million on Instagram. Plenty of fans take the time to comment on her new photos, ranging from one-word compliments, like “Wow,” to long-winded comments about how beautiful she is.