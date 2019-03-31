Netlflix’s ‘She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power’ Season 2 Trailer Raises The Stakes

The reboot of a spin-off from a toy franchise is basically the best way to describe what She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power is. The Dreamworks animation series was developed as a Netflix original series and it was a surprisingly amazing show with many themes and depictions of character that, at times, rival even live-action adaptations currently out there. With Dreamworks releasing the Season 2 trailer on their official YouTube channel, the show looks to return to win even more hearts.

She-Ra was originally a spin-off from He-Man: Masters Of The Universe animated show. The character was He-Man’s long lost sister, but the two shows originally featured more or less the exact same animation style, look, and type of content. With a He-Man movie already in the works, as The Inquisitr previously reported, She-Ra was developed into its own animated series, with major overhaul and updates for the modern day, in the Netflix original She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power.

Season 1 was a massive critical hit, as reviewed by Collider, due to its completely different style of animation, even by today’s standards. And Season 2 seems to bring more power, more princesses and a lot more of rainbow color schemes to brighten up audiences’ TV screens, as well as their lives.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

The new She-Ra sees the fictional world of Eternia being plagued by a war between The Horde and various nations of the world. The story follows Adora (Aimee Carrero) and Catra (AJ Michalka) as two teenagers who were adopted early by the Horde and trained to be soldiers in their army. The best friends know no other life than what they’ve been raised to believe, taking solace in their friendship together. However, when she’s stranded on her own Adora discovers a different side to the Horde, learning that they’re actually the villains in the war, committing horrible atrocities. She also discovers that she’s a legendary warrior who has been destined to bring together Eternia and save its people.

The show features unique takes of hero/villain relationships and the Princesses Of Power act as an allegory to female empowerment, for young girls. The show, which can be easy for a younger audience, can also be thoroughly enjoyed by adults, as CBR recommends. The show initially courted controversy as fans were outraged by the new designs and look for the classic character, as described by The Mary Sue. Fans disliked that the character wasn’t overtly feminine.

She-Ra’s showrunner, Noelle Stevenson, responded to the criticism during an interview with The Verge.

“The resistance to our version is the same kind of resistance we’re seeing to the fact that we have character designs with diverse body types, with characters of all ethnicities. That is something I think fans need to enter the show understanding and appreciating because it’s not something we’re going to compromise.”

Season 2 of She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power releases on Netflix on April 26.