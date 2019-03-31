‘God Friended Me’ Casts Derek Luke As Hacker Henry Chase

CBS’s God Friended Me has tapped actor Derek Luke to play a significant role in the series, according to a report from TVLine.

The series, which premiered in September, 2018, follows the life of an outspoken atheist podcaster Miles Finer, played by Brandon Micheal Hall. One day, Miles notices a strange friend request from a Facebook account named “God.” He immediately thinks its a prank and attempts to ignore the request but “God” is persistent. Eventually, Miles accepts the friend request and the account starts sending him seemingly random friend suggestions. Miles then enlists the help of his friend and coworker, Rakesh played by Suraj Sharma, and together the two start following the friend suggestions while trying to figure out who is behind the mysterious account.

Eventually, the friends learn that the code associated with the “God” account can be linked to a brilliant trio, including a hacker, Henry Chase, who will be played by Derek Luke. Throughout the series, Henry Chase’s location remains unknown but it seems the team might be getting closer to untangling the “God” accounts web of friend suggestions.

“No one has seen or heard from him in 10 years,” showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt tell TVLine. “Along with Simon, he has been a lead suspect behind the God account. In our season finale, Miles, Cara, and Rakesh finally come face-to-face with Henry in the most unexpected way.”

The folks behind the God Friended Me social media accounts have been dropping hints all week regarding the role of Henry Chase. The hints included photos of singer Monica, whose music video Luke starred in, the Roman numeral XIII, which signified Luke’s role on the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, and a Captain America shield since Luke made an appearance in the first film.

Details of Luke’s role on the series have not yet been revealed. Will he become a series regular? Will his appearance be turned into a multi-episode arc? Or will he just guest star in a single episode? Fans will have to wait and see.

God Friended Me has also already been picked up for a second season, according to a report from Deadline.

“We’re thrilled with how God Friended Me has performed on Sundays. It’s one of the top three new series on television, has improved its time period significantly, and continues a long tradition of prestige dramas for CBS on the night,” said Kelly Kahl of CBS Entertainment.

God Friended Me airs Sundays on CBS.