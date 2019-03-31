The ‘Fuller House’ Cast Is Struggling To Avoid Questions About Lori Loughlin

In wake of the college admissions controversy, the 'Fuller House' cast is being swarmed with questions regarding Lori Loughlin.

We are quickly approaching the date in which Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are scheduled to appear in court for their alleged involvement in the recent college admissions scandal. The pair were arrested earlier this month and were both released on bail set at $1 million a piece. They are both set to appear in Boston court on April 3. In the meantime, the Fuller House cast is struggling to dodge questions about the once beloved Aunt Becky. Both Bob Saget and John Stamos have been swarmed by the paparazzi who asked them some difficult questions, according to TMZ.

Loughlin and Giannulli have both been accused of using bribery to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California. They are said to have agreed to pay $50,000 to have their daughters recruited for the crew team, despite the fact that neither of the girls have ever participated in crew. In addition to this celebrity pair, 5o other prominent figures are also said to be involved. Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also arrested and charged.

Bob Saget has known Loughlin for years so the pair are obviously close. He’s been fairly tight lipped about the whole scandal. However, on Thursday he was swarmed by the paparazzi on the street while trying to get into his car. He didn’t have much of a chance to avoid questioning. He was asked whether or not he is still in Loughlin’s corner and if he’s upset with her for possibly putting the entire show in jeopardy. At first, Saget put off answering by joking that he doesn’t normally do interviews in the street. However, when he was continuously pressed, he gave a vague response.

“You love who you love in your life. I’m on the team of people that I love but life is complicated. I don’t like talking about it. I don’t know, that’s all I got.”

John Stamos, famous for his role as Uncle Jesse, was similarly stopped by the paparazzi recently while attempting to get into his car. He was about to roll the window up when he was asked a question that caused him to pause. Photographers questioned if he’d ever be making any sort of statement regarding the issue.

“I will at some point but I’m just not ready to talk about it. It’s complicated,” he told them before giving the peace sign and driving away.