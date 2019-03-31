Jennifer Aniston Goes Braless In Skimpy Black Dress

Jennifer Aniston may have recently celebrated her 50th birthday, but she’s proving that she is still as hot as ever on the set of her latest photo shoot.

According to The Daily Mail, Jennifer Aniston was spotted striking an array of sexy poses for a new photo shoot over the weekend. The former Friends star is seen going braless in a plunging, tight black dress.

In the photos, Jen rocks the knee-high, latex dress as she flaunts her ample cleavage and her toned legs due to the gown’s thigh-high slit.

Aniston has her sandy blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which fall all around her face as she runs her fingers through her mane. She also sports a pair of very reflective aviator sunglasses and some silver heels.

In some of the photos, Jennifer holds a large Doberman dog on a leash. Later, she was seen on set in a different ensemble, showing off her body yet again by donning a pair of black shorts with black tights underneath and a skimpy black bra top with a white robe over top.

It was unclear what the photo shoot was for, but Aniston was spotted laughing and smiling on set as she seemingly had fun with it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Aniston sparked the hopes of fans all over earlier this year when it was revealed that she had invited her former husband, Brad Pitt, to her birthday party. Pitt was spotted at the bash but was not photographed with Aniston.

However, sources tell Us Weekly that the former spouses only interacted for a moment during the party, but that they did share a hug before the birthday girl left to greet all of her other guests.

“Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming. … It didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen. The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds and excited to see so many people near and dear to her,” an insider dished.

The source goes on to say that the pair have been in touch and are still talking, but they aren’t getting back together.

“Jen and Brad are still in touch and speak, but there still isn’t anything going on romantically between them,” an insider told the outlet, adding that Aniston has also been in contact with Pitt’s mother.

Jennifer Aniston never publicly commented on inviting Brad Pitt to her party.