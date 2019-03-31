‘Stormfront’ Founder’s Son Explains Why White Nationalists Like Fox News And Tucker Carlson

Former “rising star of white nationalism,” Derek Black, broke out of the violent and racist ideology in 2013, according to NPR. He has since publicly denounced white nationalism and virtually all beliefs instilled into him by his father, prominent white supremacist, Stormfront (popular white nationalist website and forum) founder, and Ku Klux Klan grand wizard Don Black.

Derek now spends his time warning and advocating against white nationalism and similar ideologies. According to him, white nationalism has crept into America’s media mainstream — via Fox News. One of the conservative network’s most familiar faces, Tucker Carlson, is an inspiration to white supremacists across the country, according to Black.

Derek shared his thoughts about Carlson and other Fox News figures with CNN’s Van Jones. As Raw Story reports, Jones invited Black on his show to discuss racism, playing the former white nationalist a video clip of Donald Trump describing some Charlottesville neo-Nazis as “very fine people,” and several Fox News segments.

“Does it alarm you?” Jones asked his guest about the inflammatory rhetoric promoted by Fox News.

“Yeah,” Black replied, and then went on to explain why white nationalists like individuals Tucker Carlson. According to him, white nationalists admire the Fox News host because he manages to articulate their talking points better than them, adjusting the rhetoric in order for it to reach and influence his viewers.

“It’s really, really alarming that my family watches Tucker Carlson show once and then watches it on the replay because they feel that he is making the white nationalist talking points better than they have and they’re trying to get some tips on how to advance it.”

Fox News is often criticized for its inflammatory coverage, but perhaps more than any of the network’s prominent figures, Tucker Carlson is often tied to — and accused of — white nationalism. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an investigation by media watchdog group Media Matters suggested that Tucker is admired and supported by members of Identity Evropa, a well-known white supremacist organization.

According to the investigation — which is a result of a review of hundreds of chat messages leaked from a Discord server reportedly used by members of Identity Evropa — Carlson is admired by members of the extremist group for essentially the same reasons Derek Black’s family admires him: The host is, it seems, skilled at subtly spreading white nationalist rhetoric using his mainstream platform.

Tucker Carlson Calls Iraqis 'Semiliterate Primitive Monkeys' In 2008 Interview (Audio) https://t.co/EDZGK0YOds pic.twitter.com/nKvXreke7e — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 12, 2019

Members of the white nationalist group, much like Black’s family, see Carlson as a “lone voice of reason in the media,” as someone capable of subtly propagandizing and indoctrinating the general public.