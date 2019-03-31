Drew Barrymore Launches Flower Home Collection

Actress Drew Barrymore has come a long way from being a troubled child star with alcohol and drug addictions. The 44-year-old mother of two daughters — 6-year-old Olive and 4-year-old Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman — is now starring in Season 3 of Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, which came out on March 29, and recently wrapped up judging the first season of CBS’ The World’s Best. Now, she is extending her entrepreneurial ventures with the launch of Drew Barrymore Flower Home.

According to a press release from Walmart — who will exclusively sell the pieces in the furniture and home décor line on its family of websites, including Walmart.com, Jet.com, and Hayneedle.com — the items were inspired by Barrymore’s travels and familiar places that she cherishes.

“I have always had a love for creating joyful spaces — places where unexpected prints and patterns, shapes and styles, and colors and textures come together in the most delightful way… I hope it inspires everyone to make themselves at home,” stated Barrymore about Flower Home.

New collections will be released each season and will include products such as furniture, curtains, textiles, wall art, ceramics, and pet beds.

For Flower Home’s initial launch, Barrymore worked closely with Walmart’s design team to incorporate bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh colors, and functional silhouettes into the line. More than 200 pieces are available for purchase, ranging in price from $18 (a ceramic vase) to $899 (a mid-century sofa).

The Wedding Singer star revealed some of her favorite pieces from the collection include the Watercolor Succulent Loveseat, Velvet Track Arm 86-inch Sofa in Parisian Pink, Game Board Wood Coffee Table, and Vintage Marble 16-piece Dinnerware Set in Palm Springs Pink.

“Drew Barrymore Flower Home is the latest addition to our high-quality, on-trend home assortment and another example of how we’re making a beautiful home possible for our customers,” said Anthony Soohoo, the senior vice president and group general manager for Home at Walmart U.S. eCommerce.

Meanwhile, Women’s Wear Daily reported that Barrymore has made some other business moves recently in an effort to strictly focus on promoting her Flower brands, which include the production company Flower Films, cosmetics line Flower Beauty, and Flower Eyewear.

She folded her other businesses, such as Barrymore Wines and the fashion line Dear Drew, in order to strictly focus on Flower, which she said is her true “driving force and what makes sense to” her.

Barrymore also revealed that she plans on expanding the Flower Home line with a range of products for children that she will call Flower Kids, and “if it’s a fit,” she would one day love to do a Flower apparel line.