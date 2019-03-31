Fan Recreates ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters With Deceased Characters’ Final Words

Grab the tissues.

As if those Avengers: Endgame character posters weren’t heart-wrenching enough, a fan has recreated them to make them even more depressing. Earlier this week, Marvel Studios released 32 separate character posters promoting Endgame which all contained the words “Avenge the Fallen” across the top. Two sets of posters were released: half in color representing those who survived Infinity War and half in black and white representing those who weren’t so lucky.

Twitter user @astrocastiels recently shared a tweet which contained all of the posters for the fallen characters. The user edited the posters to contain the last words spoken by the characters before they died, making the images that much more powerful. @astrocastiels originally just posted four posters of the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), and T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

After the posters went viral, fans asked for new posters for all of the deceased characters. @astrocastiels obliged, adding new images for Shuri (Letitia Wright), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision (Paul Bettany).

The last lines of the deceased characters are as follows:

Bucky Barnes: “Steve?”

T’Challa: “Up, General, up! This is no place to die.”

Doctor Strange: “There was no other way.”

Peter Parker: “I’m sorry.”

Nick Fury: “Mother …”

Gamora: “No.”

Shuri: “I’ve barely begun, brother.”

Groot: “I am Groot.”

Loki: “You will never be a God.”

Peter Quill: “Oh, man.”

Mantis: “Something’s happening.”

Wanda Maximoff: “No!”

Vision: “I love you.”

The fan-made posters have been liked and retweeted thousands of times and have been applauded by fans.

The comments under the posters joked about fans’ emotions being played with, while many commented that they were ready to be hurt again when Endgame comes around.

Other characters met their demise in Avengers: Endgame, but weren’t included in the new poster trend. Drax (Dave Bautista), Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) were all given official posters but did not get remakes courtesy of @astrocastiels. Drax’s last line in Infinity War was “Quill?” as he looked at Star-Lord after he drifted off into dust. Falcon’s last words weren’t as satisfying as he said, “We’ve got a Vision situation here.” Hope was not in Infinity War but was decimated during the end-credits of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Her last line in that film was “Good. Preparing for reentry in 5, 4, 3…”

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.