Dog The Bounty Hunter Claims There Are ‘No Victims’ In College Admissions Scandal

He believes that comparing the bribery to more serious crimes is 'outrageous.'

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman recently spoke about the college admissions scandal in which over 50 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, are accused of paying to get their children into elite colleges. As per Pop Culture, he made the comments on the Domenick Nati Show on Friday and was critical of the case and the federal prosecutors behind it.

“Who would have ever known that’s illegal? You know, who would have ever known that if you pay extra for your kid because you may have extra? Who ever knew that?”

Although Nati responded by laughing at Chapman’s comments, he continued and revealed that he was serious.

“I guarantee there was some kind of favors whether it was cash or, ‘Oh, we’ll drop charges on you,'” Chapman said.

“It is so outrageous… One was $300,000 or something… $250,000 are you out of your freaking mind? What a crock. And you know, it surprises me that it’s in the federal system. The state system though is the same way, OK.”

Chapman continued to say that it’s “outrageous” to compare the alleged crimes to more serious ones — such as drug possession — highlighted that no one was hurt, and suggested that there were “no victims” in the case. He also went on to claim that the judges are motivated by “personal gain” and politics, and suggested that this drive started when O.J. Simpson’s judge got lots of press coverage.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are two of the high-profile people that are involved in the case. The pair are accused of paying $500,000 bribe to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. As The Inquisitr reported, the couple paid the money for William “Rick” Singer and his college counseling business. Using this business, Singer allegedly helped students fake their way into the top United States universities using bribery and falsification of application materials.

It is reported that many of the parents involved in the scandal kept their bribes secret from their children, which means that some of the students were unaware that their position and privilege was unearned.

Legal experts believe that the parents who paid the bribes may face jail time if they are convicted. They face the charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, which can lead to up to 20 years in prison, per The Inquisitr. But people like Loughlin and Huffman will be able to afford to top legal representation, and they are also first-time offenders, which will likely lead to lighter sentencing.