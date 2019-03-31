Russo Brothers Confirm ‘Endgame’ Has More Spoilers Than ‘Infinity War’

Avengers: Endgame is steadily approaching with just under a month until the highly anticipated movie debuts. Marketing for the film has included two full-length trailers, two 30-second TV spots, and a handful of movie posters. One of the film’s trailers is predominately made out of clips from former Marvel Cinematic Universe films, solely to keep spoilers out of the eyes of viewers.

Endgame is more than just a movie. It’s the culmination of 21 films before it, which began with Iron Man in 2008. The MCU grew into a juggernaut which has created one of the biggest and loyal fan bases on the planet. Unfortunately, when something is this big, there are dozens of spoilers that get out and can ruin a film for fans who have yet to reach a theater. Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about this recently with Box Office Pro.

The directors are worried about the spoilers for the fourth Avengers flick and are expected to release another letter to fans as they did last year. In the “#ThanosDemandsYourSilence” campaign, the brothers begged their fans to not spoil the movie for others and to stay off the internet until they were able to see the film. In the new interview, the directors are claiming Endgame definitely has more spoilers than Infinity War and are urging fans to get to the theater as early as possible.

“We’re in the endgame now.” Watch this brand new featurette from @MarvelStudios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters in one month. pic.twitter.com/Btpqd2ahkR — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 26, 2019

“I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one. This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the internet the moment the movie hits the screen,” Joe claimed.

It’s recently been revealed that Endgame will debut in China on April 24, two days before the United States which could cause a catastrophe for loyal fans. Within seconds of the first showing in China, the movie could be ruined for those throughout the rest of the world, meaning staying off the internet is absolutely crucial if fans want to avoid any spoilers. Endgame is already projected to have the biggest opening weekend of all time, with fans rushing to the theater not just out of excitement, but to protect 10 years of loyal viewership.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.