NBA News: Kristaps Porzingis Being Investigated Over Rape Allegations

Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly being investigated for rape after his former neighbor claims he sexually assaulted her last year in New York.

According to The New York Post, Kristaps Porzingis’ neighbor claims that the rape occurred just hours after the NBA star suffered a devastating injury last year while he was playing for the New York Knicks.

The woman alleges that Porzingis invited her into his Manhattan penthouse and raped her. The accuser came forward with her claims on Thursday. Investigators reportedly consider her to be credible and are now opening an investigation into the claims.

The woman is said to have been deemed believable, even though she was allegedly set to receive $68,000 worth of money to keep quiet about the incident from the millionaire basketball player.

The attack was said to have happened on February 7, 2018, at the Sky building in Midtown West. The accuser claims that Kristaps visited her apartment around 2 a.m. and that she willingly went with him to his penthouse. After they were inside, she claims that the 7-foot-3-inch NBA star held her down and raped her.

The woman says that she waited for so long to report the attack because Porzingis was supposed to pay her the nearly $70,000 she planned to use to pay her brother’s college tuition. However, he allegedly never gave her any money.

Kristaps Porzingis is no longer with the New York Knicks, and is currently with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs’ owner, Mark Cuban, has been made aware of the situation, and revealed this week that he was instructed not to comment on the situation by the federal authorities.

Porzingis had become a fan favorite among NBA watchers, and was given the nickname The Unicorn by all-star Kevin Durant, who said that Kristaps was rare, because he could do it all on the basketball court.

“He can shoot, he can make the right plays, he can defend, he’s a 7-footer that can shoot all the way out to the 3-point line. That’s rare. And block shots — that’s like a unicorn in this league,” Durant stated of the Knicks’ 2015 first round draft pick back in 2016.

As for the New York Knicks, a spokesperson for the team was asked if they were made aware of Porzingis’ rape allegations and investigation. The rep said that the case was a personal issues for the basketball player, and had nothing to do with the Knicks organization.

Kristaps Porzingis has yet to speak publicly about the situation.